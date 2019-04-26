ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Beginning in 2021, Tartu will only offer free parking to fully electric vehicles.
Beginning in 2021, Tartu will only offer free parking to fully electric vehicles. Source: Arvo Meeks/Valgamaalane/Scanpix
News

The City of Tartu has decided to lift a regulation currently allowing the owners of hybrid or fully electric vehicles to park in the city's paid parking areas for free, proposing that only fully electric vehicles be granted the benefit going forward, regional daily Tartu Postimees said.

The paper pointed out that the number of permits for free parking issued to such vehicles in Tartu has surged from 35 four years ago to 90 in 2016, 206 in 2017 and 300 in 2018.

In a situation where hybrid technology is becoming increasingly widespread and the number of such vehicles is growing rapidly in Estonia's second biggest city, the city government has made a proposal to Tartu City Council to leave free parking in force only for fully electric vehicles in the future.

According to Kadi Metsma, a specialist with the Tartu city government's traffic organisation service, there are currently some 220 such vehicles that have been cleared for free parking in Tartu.

The reasoning cited in the draft to amend the regulation on free parking in the city is that while fully electric vehicles have no local carbon dioxide footprint, hybrid vehicles run on green electricity approximately one-third of the time, and on fossil fuel for about two-thirds of the time, and thus cannot be considered emissions-free.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) has also pointed out that other cities in Estonia have likewise opted not to offer free parking to hybrid vehicles in their paid parking areas.

In accordance with the draft filed with the council, the amendment scrapping free parking for hybrid vehicles in Tartu would enter into effect on 1 January 2021.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tartuhybrid vehicles


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

25.04

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

25.04

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

Opinion
16:12

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

15:31

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

14:33

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

13:58

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

13:17

Opinion: Linnar Priimägi on the political coming of age of Kersti Kaljulaid

Business
22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:54

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

17:31

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

16:12

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

15:31

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

14:33

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

13:58

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

13:17

Opinion: Linnar Priimägi on the political coming of age of Kersti Kaljulaid

12:51

Johannes Merilai to take over as head of prime minister's office

12:04

Taavi Rõivas: Fear keeping Isamaa in government

11:01

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

09:58

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

09:03

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

25.04

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: