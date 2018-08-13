news

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

Electric vehicle being charged at the ELMO quick charging station adjacent to the Valga Rimi supermarket.
Electric vehicle being charged at the ELMO quick charging station adjacent to the Valga Rimi supermarket. Source: Arvo Meeks/Valgamaalane/Scanpix
Estonian state-owned electricity distribution network operator Elektrilevi, the only qualified bidder, was declared winner of the auction for the nationwide Estonian Electromobility Programme (ELMO) network of electric vehicle quick charging infrastructure.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications placed the ELMO network up for auction in June and received offers from two bidders. The other bidder, Luku-Expert OÜ, had actually outbid Elektrilevi by €15,000, but as the company could not duly and legally bindingly back a promise to provide uninterrupted service, their bid could not be considered qualifying.

"Considering the steady rise in the use of electric cars all over the world, the new owner of the ELMO quick charge network has plenty of opportunities to continually expand and update its services," said Indrek Gailan, deputy director of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications' Transport Development and Investments Department. "Among the active users of the quick charge infrastructure are electric taxis, the number of which is likewise on the rise."

There are currently 168 ELMO quick charge stations across Estonia, which will be sold to Elektrilevi together with the right of use of the ELMO web domin and trademark.

Elektrilevi will be obliged to both continue offering ELMO services for at least the next five years as well as improve the service's quality and user-friendliness.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

11.08

UEFA Super Cup match: Traffic restrictions in Tallinn

