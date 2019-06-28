ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Elron currently operates electric trains only on lines close to the capital. The government's €400 million electrification project would mean line and infrastructure construction across the remainder of the country.
Elron currently operates electric trains only on lines close to the capital. The government's €400 million electrification project would mean line and infrastructure construction across the remainder of the country. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

The government wants all passenger trains and the lion's share of freight trains to run electrically by 2028. This means large-scale investment in railroad infrastructure, and the phasing-out of Elron's diesel trains by that year.

The electrification of Estonia's railroads is part of an infrastructure investment program of more than €1 billion, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As a share in this project, the planned construction of the required electricity lines and other infrastructure will cost up to €400 million, economic affairs minister Taavi Aas (Centre) told ERR.

"This will of course also include other things, for example the change of the signalling system, but basically cost €300 to 380 million," Aas said.

The government's decision is prompted by the EU's climate goals, and the fact that Estonia will need to reduce its emissions outside the oil shale sector by 13 percent. The transport, farming, and other industrial sectors are currently emitting over 6 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, an amount to be reduced to 5.5 million tons by 2030.

If Estonia doesn't achieve this goal, it will have to increase its quota purchases by a rather painful amount by that time.

Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) told ERR that a whole range of other projects are currently being planned to move towards halving Estonia's emissions.

To achieve this goal, public transport needs to be brought over to renewable energies, for example by supplying it with biofuels. Also planned are further incentives for people to change to electric cars, Kokk said.

All of the planned investments taken together, Estonia is looking at roughly €1 billion to be spent on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Part of the projects to achieve the country's climate aims is also Rail Baltica, to be realized only on the condition that it is generously cross-funded by the European Union, at 85 percent of total costs.

Aas said that it is currently still too early to talk about all of the planned measures in detail. "We still need to weigh [different options] and negotiate, but I think Estonia will manage in the end," Aas said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

elrontaavi aasrail balticarailwaysrailroad electrification


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
27.06

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence

27.06

British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

27.06

Thousands of ID cards not properly deactivated due to software glitch

27.06

Peeter Roosma appointed European Human Rights Court judge for Estonia

27.06

Traitor Deniss Metsavas opens up to American magazine The Atlantic

26.06

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

Opinion
12:03

Air Baltic CEO: Tallinn second home market, further expansion planned

10:51

Estonia would back US leaving Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

10:12

Farmer destroys great snipe nesting area with glyphosate

09:27

Tallinn communism victims memorial wins international architecture prize

09:16

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

Business
25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:26

Estonia may be subjected to increased anti-money laundering surveillance

12:45

Gallery: Haapsalu episcopal castle and museum reopened following renovation

12:03

Air Baltic CEO: Tallinn second home market, further expansion planned

10:51

Estonia would back US leaving Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

10:12

Farmer destroys great snipe nesting area with glyphosate

09:27

Tallinn communism victims memorial wins international architecture prize

09:16

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

08:54

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Finland, opening ESTO 2019 days

27.06

Victim of alleged racist incident charged with giving false evidence

27.06

British fighters scrambled twice on same day to intercept Russian jets

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Estonia should leave Council of Europe, says EKRE chairman

27.06

Thousands of ID cards not properly deactivated due to software glitch

27.06

Peeter Roosma appointed European Human Rights Court judge for Estonia

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

27.06

Traitor Deniss Metsavas opens up to American magazine The Atlantic

27.06

Estonian delegation leaves PACE session in protest

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

26.06

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: