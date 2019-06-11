ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Train operator Elron reports record passenger numbers for May ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Economy

In May 726,000 journeys were made with Elron passenger train operator, a record monthly figure, the company says, bringing the total to 3.4 million passengers for the year to May.

Rising pressure on train capacity has caused Elron to ban bicycles on many of its most popular routes through summer, and the procurement of new trains by the state. The latter are likely to take a couple of years though.

The Tartu and Narva express routes saw an increase of one third in passenger numbers, according to an Elron press release.

"We can clearly see that people are choosing the train instead of a passenger car for longer journeys," said Ronnie Kongo, sales and development manager at Elron.

"To meet the growing demand and maximize investment in rail, buying new locomotives is essential," Kongo continued.

"We had done a lot of work towards this, and our customers are expecting a positive decision from the government. The Estonian people certainly deserve even better train transport," he added.

Kongo added that Elron encourages people to buy their tickets from ticket machines at stations, rather than when on board the train. The latter has been the more popular sales method recently, but tickets from machines are actually cheaper, he said.

Statistics

Of the 726,000 train rides made in May, over half were made on three routes: 133,000 journeys were made on the Tallinn-Paldiski route, with 113,000 and 102,000 on the Tallinn-Riisipere and Tallinn-Tartu routes respectively.

The 3.4 million train journeys made to May 2019 represents a 4 percent rise on year, Elron says.

Last week, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) proposed procuring new trains, probably hybrid units rather than the diesel engines Elron runs at present.

However, these are not likely to be in operation for another two or three years, the company's CEO, Merike Saks, said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elrontrain services in estoniaelron bicycle bantrain travel in estoniarail travel in estoniaelron passenger figures


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:18

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

08:14

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Russian citizen who crossed Narva River seeking international protection

10.06

Tallinn Main Street project to be completed by 2021

10.06

Foreign minister condemns sham elections in South Ossetia

10.06

Kazakhstan to open embassy in Tallinn

10.06

Former EKRE minister Marti Kuusik seeking over €31,000 from state

10.06

Audit Office: Significant gaps in plant-based food safety supervision Updated

Opinion
16:27

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

16:02

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

14:50

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

13:44

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

12:26

Bolt relaunches in London

Business
07.06

Housing costs main factor in 3.1 percent May inflation rate

06.06

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

06.06

Centre Party urges fast intervention by state in Eesti Energia crisis

06.06

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in first quarter of 2019

05.06

Research: Unemployment benefits disincentive both to work and not work

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:32

Train operator Elron reports record passenger numbers for May

17:04

Estonia issues €200 million in treasury bills

16:27

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

16:02

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

14:50

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

13:44

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

12:26

Bolt relaunches in London

11:47

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

10:29

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

09:18

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

08:14

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Kingo: IT sector labor shortage can be solved with remote work from abroad

10.06

Russian citizen who crossed Narva River seeking international protection

10.06

Opinion Digest: UN Security Council seat a complex victory

10.06

Baltic ministry officials discuss anti-money laundering efforts

10.06

May registered unemployment steady on year at 4.6 percent

10.06

Tallinn Main Street project to be completed by 2021

10.06

Tennis rankings: Kanepi rises, Kontaveit and Zopp fall

10.06

Coop Pank announces plan to list shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10.06

Foreign minister condemns sham elections in South Ossetia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: