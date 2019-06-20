ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Economy

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) announced on Thursday that he has given state-owned train operator Elron the order to draw up procurement documents for the purchase of four new trains, with an option to buy two more.

Aas said in a press release on Thursday that this is the first step towards expanding Elron's rolling stock. The company as well as the government recently faced criticism because of serious capacity bottlenecks on Elon's lines.

"After working out the technical specifics, Elron will also have to align them with the ministry. Once that is taken care of, a public tender can be announced," the minister said.

According to conditions already outlined in the issue, the new trains will have to be able to beyond regular passengers also accommodate pushchairs, bikes, and disabled passengers' wheelchairs to a greater extent than is currently the case.

The discussion surrounding Elron gained in urgency earlier this summer, when the company announced a reduction of its capacity to carry passengers with bikes.

The additional trains will make it possible to add trips on the Tartu, Narva and Viljandi routes, Aas added.

The government decided already last week to push for the purchase of additional rolling stock, deciding on four hybrid diesel-electric trains as part of a deal including another two electric trains in case the Haapsalu route is rebuilt.

At current, there is no cost estimate. Minister Aas previously said that the trains may be funded partially out of the selling of CO2 quotas.

Over the last five years, the popularity of passenger trains in Estonia has increased substantially, with passenger numbers up more than 30%. The frequency of trips between Estonia's bigger cities has more than doubled.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

elrontrains


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

Opinion
20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

Business
17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

19.06

Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

19.06

Swedbank remains secure for customers, says suspended CEO

19.06

Over 1,200 uniformed personnel to take part in Victory Day parade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: