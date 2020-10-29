news

Škoda winner in Elron procurement for six new trains in 2024 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Škoda's initial design of the trains set to be used in Estonia in 2024.
Škoda's initial design of the trains set to be used in Estonia in 2024. Source: Elron
News

The procurement to acquire new trains set to operate between Tallinn and Tartu in 2024 came down to two companies, Stadler — the manufacturer of the trains in use currently — and Czech company Škoda Vagonka, with the latter announced as the winner.

On the basis of a government decision, Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron announced a procurement in January for the purchase of six dual system electric trains, with the option of an additional ten trains in the future.

Elron announced on Thursday that the option contract will be signed shortly. Two manufacturers took part in the procurement, with Škoda coming out on top over Stadler, whose diesel locos currently ply the route.

Škoda will provide six dual system elctrical trains, currently set to begin operating on the electrified Tallinn-Tartu route in December, 2024. The total sum of the six trains is €56.2 million and the handover will be carried out in the second half of 2024.

"Regarding technical criteria, it's essential to note that the trains to be procured will be dual-system electric trains which can travel in both the old contact line area as well as on new electrified sections of rail. The maximum length of the trains will be 85 meters — this is dictated first and foremost by the maintenance equipment at our depot," Elron CEO Merike Saks explained in January.

The new trains will have more seats, and the plan is to take advantage of the option to move seats in oder to more flexibly react to travelers' expectations, Saks explained.

The trains are also planned to have replacable seats that can be moved to create more space for bicycles in warm months and for more seating in colder months.

Although the trains are planned to have more seating, Škoda's trains will accomodate cyclists — somewhat of a controversial point in the past — baby carriages and pushchairs, as well as wheelchairs, via suitable doors and wagons designed for travelers.

A food and drink area will also be added, with light snacks and warm drinks on offer, Elron says.

As the trains will be dual systems, they can operate on both the planned electrified tracks along with operation on the current older contact tracks. If necessary, Škoda's trains can also be hooked up with Stadler's trains.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

16:46

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

16:08

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

16:04

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

15:42

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

15:33

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

15:14

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

15:00

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

14:47

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

14:15

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

13:48

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

13:12

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

12:46

Škoda winner in Elron procurement for six new trains in 2024

12:09

Kanepi through to ITF Istanbul quarterfinals after straight set victory

11:42

Health board doctor: Record day of COVID-19 cases need not mean all is lost

11:11

Health Board: Workplace could create post for coronavirus alleviation

10:36

Bolt's annual losses rise to €85 million

10:08

Justice chancellor: State drawing lines on everything would destroy society

09:42

Foreign minister: Coronavirus 'thermometer' has exploded

09:07

Fire claims lives of two elderly people in Viljandi

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: