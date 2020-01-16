Six new electric trains to arrive in 2024

Due to increased demand, Elron will buy six new trains but they will not reach Estonia until the end of 2024.

Last year, Elron trains carried 8.3 million passengers and saw a usage increase of 8 percent.

The procurement of six electric trains will be announced in the next few months, after it was decided last year to order additional trains. But they will not start running on the Tallinn-Tartu route until 2024, after the railway has been electrified.

Last year state-owned rail track operator Eesti Raudtee announced plans to electrify the entire rail network in Estonia by 2028.

At the time of the announcement, head of Eesti Raudtee Erik Laidvee said work should start in 2022 and electrification of the Tallinn-Tartu route should be completed by 2024.

Currently, Estonia's rail network runs a combination of electric and diesel trains for passengers and freight.

