A technical failure has led to the chance that trains on the Tallinn-Turba route could be delayed by 5-25 minutes on Thursday and Friday, according to railtrack operator Eesti Raudtee.

Eesti Raudtee explained that in connection to a technical failure at a new traffic organization system at Vasalemma station on the route, trains on the Tallinn-Turba line could be 5-25 minutes from their regularly scheduled times.

Eesti Raudtee's telecommunications and security systems department head Märt Ehrenpreis said: "We are upgrading the traffic operation system at Vasalemma station and unfortunately, there was a technical error going from the old system to the new. We apologize to all our passengers for any inconvenience and we ask everyone to follow Elron's homepage, where the newest information will be published."

Starting Saturday, train traffic on between Tallinn and Turba will continue as normal.

