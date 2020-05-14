ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elron sees 17 percent uptick in ticket revenue on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Elron train
Elron train Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The operating revenues of Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned operator of passenger trains operating under the Elron brand, rose by 2.4 percent to €46.36 million on year.

Elron saw its ticket revenue grow 17 percent on year to represent €18.6 million of the company's total revenue.

State subsidies amounted to €21.2 million, a decrease of 4.1 percent on year. Elron's operating cost was €46.4 million, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to 2018. The annual report showed an operating loss of €982 compared to operating profit amounting to €522,057 the year before.

Due to amortisation of trains, Elron's main property, net loss of the company amounted to some €5.2 million in 2019.

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) approved the report on May 6 and decided to cover the loss of the financial year from the profits of previous periods.

The amount of undistributed profits stood at €153 million.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

elroneesti liinirongid as
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21:53

Police and Rescue Board launch major operation to catch bears in Tallinn Updated

19:45

Statistics Estonia: Labor market has cooled since end of April

19:23

Prime minister: Estonia should have crisis supplies for at least two months

18:58

Low construction prices may benefit plans to build Tallinn film studio

18:35

Drive-in cinema to open in Rocca al Mare shopping center car park

18:19

Elron sees 17 percent uptick in ticket revenue on year

17:46

Social minister: We want to avoid locking down the country next time

17:14

Several viaducts for Rail Baltic will be built this year

17:12

Singer: I ask for comments to be blocked if an article is about my family

16:48

Monitoring Estonian-Latvian border costs €93,000 a week

16:23

SDE MP: Borrowing process for wage support needs to start now

15:52

State widens tourist industry support options as emergency situation ends

15:32

Gallery: Mother bear and cub at large in Tallinn suburb Updated

15:27

Olympian decathlete Karl Robert Saluri ends career

15:10

AirBaltic will resume flights from Tallinn on May 18

14:55

Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume

14:34

Pärnu Hospital opens health center providing family doctors new workplace

14:02

European Commission: Money laundering directive not properly implemented

13:34

Paper: CityBee not renting scooters in Tallinn this summer

13:14

Last chance to see Tallinn Zoo rhino before relocation to UK

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: