Elron sees 17 percent uptick in ticket revenue on year

The operating revenues of Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned operator of passenger trains operating under the Elron brand, rose by 2.4 percent to €46.36 million on year.

Elron saw its ticket revenue grow 17 percent on year to represent €18.6 million of the company's total revenue.

State subsidies amounted to €21.2 million, a decrease of 4.1 percent on year. Elron's operating cost was €46.4 million, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to 2018. The annual report showed an operating loss of €982 compared to operating profit amounting to €522,057 the year before.

Due to amortisation of trains, Elron's main property, net loss of the company amounted to some €5.2 million in 2019.

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) approved the report on May 6 and decided to cover the loss of the financial year from the profits of previous periods.

The amount of undistributed profits stood at €153 million.

