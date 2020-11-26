Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

State-owned railtrack operator Eesti Raudtee is marking its rail crossings with information boards starting this month, with information which will help locate individuals in trouble, for example those whose vehicles get stuck on a crossing.

Eesti Raudtee is erecting the information boards on both sides of the crossing so people could better identify their location.

"If a person is in trouble, their car has stopped at the crossing, the driver has hit the barrier or there has been an accident at the crossing, then forwarding the information to the management center, whose number is on the board, will make it very easy to say where the incident took place," Eesti Raudtee's chief, Marius Kupper, said.

The crossing's unique number and name and the management center telephone number will be included on the display.

"It the individual has given information on what has happened, or has requested help, then the dispatcher receiving the call can very easily ascertain where they are located, and act on the basis of the information given and the urgency of the situation, until the rail control center can halt train traffic at the location, if needed," Kupper went on.

The production and installation of the information boards, which will number over 300, will cost more than €12,000.



