Eesti Raudtee freight transport down 16 percent January-October ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Aerial view of freight traffic on Eesti Raudtee lines.
Aerial view of freight traffic on Eesti Raudtee lines. Source: ERR
Freight transported on state-owned Eesti Raudtee tracks fell by 16 percent on year for the period January-October 2020. Passenger volumes fell by over a quarter over the same period.

A total of 9.2 million tons was carried on Eesti Raudtee' infrastructure during the first 10 months of the year, with fertilizers, mineral fuels and chemical products being the largest categories.

"While transport volumes have generally been on a downward trend this year, it is good to note that oil shale transport has started up again on our infrastructure," Eesti Raudtee CEO Erik Laidvee said. 

Transit shipments accounted for 7.1 million tons of the total, an 8.5 percent fall on year for the January-October time period. 

Container shipments amounted to slightly over 39,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) over the same time-frame, which constituted a fall of 38 percent compared on year. 

Passenger volumes also fell, by 27 percent on year for January to October, with 5.1 passenger trips made; 609,500 trips were made in October alone.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

