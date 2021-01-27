Kaido Zimmermann appointed Eesti Raudtee management board chair

Zimmermann starts his five-year term on March 1, and was elected by Eesti Raudtee's supervisory board. He replaces Erik Laidvee, who resigned in December.

Sven Pertens, supervisory board chair, said, Kaido Zimmermann's reputation, management experience at Eesti Raudtee and elsewhere, knowledge of rail infrastructure and logistics and international communication capabilities proved decisive factors in his appointment, following a competitive process.

Kaido Zimmermann Source: Eesti Raudtee

For past last four years, Zimmermann has been working as head of the planning and design at RB Rail AS, the Estonian arm of planned high-speed rail network Rail Baltica.

The supervisory board says it has boosted its management board to three members, with the third member to be chosen after Zimmermann takes up his post.

