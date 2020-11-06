news

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

Render of a planned Rail Baltic train station in Estonia.
Render of a planned Rail Baltic train station in Estonia. Source: 3TI Progetti
Former head of Eesti Energia Sandor Liive has been selected as a member of the supervisory Board of RB Rail AS by shareholders of the Rail Baltic.

Liive replaces Anti Moppel, who had been representing Estonia on the board until now. RB Rail AS is a joint venture of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which coordinates the implementation of the Rail Baltic project.

The function of the Supervisory Board is to select the company's management, establish and execute a corporate control environment, and provide its strategic guidance. 

Tõnu Grünberg, representative of RB Rail AS Estonian shareholders and chairman of OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia, said: "Sandor Liive brings extensive experience in managing both public and private companies to the Rail Baltica joint venture, which will undoubtedly contribute to the completion of the railway connection that is crucial for the Baltics and Europe."

Liive has held senior leadership positions in the Port of Tallinn and Estonian energy company Enefit. Currently, he is engaged in various enterprises, amongst many, he is a senior advisor for private equity funds, Member of the Supervisory Board of an asset management start-up Tuleva, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pakri Science and Industrial Park.

The supervisory board of RB Rail AS consists of six members who are elected for a three-year period. Each shareholder nominates two Supervisory Board members.

The Estonian representatives on the Supervisory Board of RB Rail AS are Ahti Kuningas, Undersecretary of Transport of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, and Sandor Liive.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

