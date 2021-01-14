Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sandor Liive.
Sandor Liive. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sandor Liive has been appointed chair of RB Rail AS, the infrastructure dimension of the planned Rail Baltica high-speed rail link.

Liive, a former head of state energy firm Eesti Energia, said: "Rail Baltica is the largest trans-Baltic project ever implemented. It has a huge role to play in making the transport sector greener and safer. Additionally, the construction and operation of Rail Baltica is an additional growth catalyst for the Baltic Sea region."

The RB Rail supervisory board chair post works on a rotational basis.

"RB Rail AS, a joint venture of the three Baltic countries, must become a more attractive employer for talented and motivated experts. As the chair of the supervisory board, I will make it a priority for RB Rail AS to be a desirable employer," Liive added, via a press release.

Liive's resume includes a stint as CFO at the state-owned Port of Tallinn, and at other firms and organizations in the energy, communications, construction and financial sector.

RB Rail AS' supervisory board comprises six members, elected by shareholders for three-year terms.

It is tasked with choosing the firm's management, providing it with strategic guidelines and fostering its management environment.

The current board consists of Ahti Kuningas, who is also Undersecretary of Transport at the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Ligita Austrupe, Unrī Leimanis, undersecretary at Latvia's transport ministry, Karolis Sankovski, CEO of AB LTG INFRA and Romas Švedas, board chair of AB LTG.

RB Rail AS is a joint venture between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, established to coordinate the implementation of the Rail Baltica project - the construction of infrastructure on the high-speed railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. 

RB Rail AS is the central coordinator of the Rail Baltica project. The company's main activities are design, construction and marketing of railway lines

Rail Baltica is scheduled to start functioning in 2024. Ground has already been broken in Estonia, mainly focusing on road crossings, underpinning its foundations in boggy areas, and other major engineering tasks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair

