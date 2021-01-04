Reform Party MP: EKRE seeking to isolate Estonia from friends and partners ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The policy of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) essentially strives towards Estonia being alone, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, deputy chair of the group of the opposition Reform Party in the parliament, said regarding derogatory comments targeted at Lithuania made by leading figures of EKRE Mart and Martin Helme.

"The essence of EKRE's policy has been clear as day for years - it is for Estonia to be alone and isolated from its friends. If necessary, it is to be achieved by using one of the leading positions in the government coalition and by spewing out insults, distrust and abuse - and doing so systematically while offending all our friends and partners, Pentus-Rosimannus said.

Our words matter, the Reform Party group's deputy chair said.

"And the word of the leader of a governing party is taken seriously," she said, adding that subsequent apologies by a coalition partner professing such good relations that no gross insult can ruin them are nice enough for domestic consumption but fail to work in real life. 

"They don't work because, obviously, it has been noticed that EKRE's insult-based diplomacy is not a single slip-up but a systematic pattern. The only ones still attempting to deny it are the leading figures of the Center Party,"  Pentus-Rosimannus said.

The deputy chair of Reform's parliamentary group noted that the Center Party and its leaders have allowed themselves to be given the run around by EKRE since the moment the government coalition was formed and the situation will not change as long as Center allows for EKRE to remain in the government.

In addition to questioning the legitimacy of the U.S. presidential election, Mart and Martin Helme also criticized the credibility of the Lithuanian parliamentary elections in October on the "Raagime asjast" broadcast of the Tre radio on Sunday. Previously Mart Helme has also criticised the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin.

No radio program can change good relations between Estonia and Lithuania, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said (Center), commenting on the matter.

"I reaffirmed to the Lithuanian prime minister this morning that our bilateral relations are in excellent shape. There are many paths we've walked together, and will continue walking today and tomorrow, such as the restoration of our independence, accession to the European Union and NATO, air policing in the Baltic states, the NATO battle group, construction of the Rail Baltic railway, synchronization, trade, communication between people, tourism, joint action to cope with the virus during the COVID-19 crisis and so on," Ratas wrote on social media on Monday. 

Editor: Helen Wright

