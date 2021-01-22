Ratas talks improving COVID-19 tests, data sharing with Finnish counterpart ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left) with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, during an earlier meeting.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left) with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, during an earlier meeting. Source: Government of the Republic of Estonia .
News

Outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) suggested to his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin that coronavirus testing on cross-channel ferries between the two countries should be made more efficient, with data-sharing stepped up as well.

Speaking on the phone to Marin Friday as part of a larger virtual meeting of EU leaders, Ratas said that travel for work and study purposes – which ground to a halt during the original spring coronavirus wave – should be kept running as much as possible, adding that Marin agreed to cooperate with free testing and results-sharing.

Ratas noted on his social media account that: "It is very important for Estonia that labor movement between Estonia and Finland continues. It is important for the economies of both countries. Finland will both ensure free testing on ships and sharing test results," said Ratas.

Progress on vaccinations and increasing vaccine supplies was also discussed, the prime minister said.

Ratas added that outgoing social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) is to forward more specific proposals to the Finnish government.

As of Thursday, 21,985 people in Estonia had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, while the figure for Finland stood at around 78,000.

Ratas also thanked Sanna Marin, who became Finland's premier in December 2019, for her strong cooperation and support during his term in office.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:05

Ratas: The courage of the people of Belarus is impressive

12:37

Estonia's cut of EU recovery fund decreased by €130 million

12:23

Coalition portfolios will be announced on Friday

12:10

Employers can make vaccination mandatory for employees

11:52

Tikhanovskaya awarded Estonian foreign ministry's Order of Merit

11:36

Ratas expresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns to European Council

11:22

Defense ministry in fear of defense costs decreasing due to COVID-19 Updated

11:09

WRC Monte Carlo: Tänak in third after five stages Updated

11:02

Finnish dailies: Border may close to all bar key foreign workers next week

10:50

Health Board: 490 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

09:58

Eurosceptic EKRE Pärnu councilor no-confidence motion fails by one vote

09:50

Coalition plans to increase transparency in political processes

09:29

Ratas talks improving COVID-19 tests, data sharing with Finnish counterpart

09:11

Lasnamäe mulling moving social center to T1 Mall of Tallinn

08:33

Minister: New government to decide on extending restrictions nationwide

21.01

Opinion: Liberal Estonia is Back - but hard lessons have been learned

21.01

Ossinovski, business partner cleared of bribery after Latvian court ruling

21.01

11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

21.01

Virtual conference to celebrate writer Jaan Kaplniski's 80th birthday

21.01

Kontaveit from isolation: I am trying to maintain my mood

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: