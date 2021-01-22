Ratas talks improving COVID-19 tests, data sharing with Finnish counterpart

Outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) suggested to his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin that coronavirus testing on cross-channel ferries between the two countries should be made more efficient, with data-sharing stepped up as well.

Speaking on the phone to Marin Friday as part of a larger virtual meeting of EU leaders, Ratas said that travel for work and study purposes – which ground to a halt during the original spring coronavirus wave – should be kept running as much as possible, adding that Marin agreed to cooperate with free testing and results-sharing.

Ratas noted on his social media account that: "It is very important for Estonia that labor movement between Estonia and Finland continues. It is important for the economies of both countries. Finland will both ensure free testing on ships and sharing test results," said Ratas.

Progress on vaccinations and increasing vaccine supplies was also discussed, the prime minister said.

Ratas added that outgoing social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) is to forward more specific proposals to the Finnish government.

As of Thursday, 21,985 people in Estonia had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, while the figure for Finland stood at around 78,000.

Ratas also thanked Sanna Marin, who became Finland's premier in December 2019, for her strong cooperation and support during his term in office.

