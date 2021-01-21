Ratas: I'm proud also of the last government

Outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said at his last press briefing as the head of the current government on Thursday that he is proud both of his first and second governments.

"I want to say a big thank-you to the people of Estonia, it's been a big honor and responsibility," Ratas said.

Ratas said that as the prime minister, he has based his actions on the principle that the prime minister must be the head of government of all people of Estonia, regardless of whether he hears criticism or praise from them.

Ratas said that he definitely does not want to cross out the last 20 months in the work of the government and he is proud also of his second government, as very many important decisions were made during the period it spent in office.

Ratas thanked the Isamaa party, with whom the party had very substantive and serious cooperation. The outgoing prime minister and chairman of the Center Party also had many words of gratitude for the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), with whom large cuts had to be made to bring the state budget into balance.

Ratas also thanked the Social Democratic Party, third partner in his first government, and also had words of gratitude for journalists.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the style of Estonian diplomacy was clear for the outgoing government and Estonia's interests were unequivocally in the fore. Reinsalu pointed out that Estonia is the most active member of the UN Security Council.

"We have set ourselves the goal to become an observer in the Arctic Council, the presidency of the OECD, and a member of the Security Council again in 2050," Reinsalu said, adding that Estonians must aspire for high offices on the international arena.

Additionally, Reinsalu highlighted the Three Seas Initiative, which is led by Estonia, as well as support for the civil society of Belarus.

