Minister: New government to decide on extending restrictions nationwide

Outgoing Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said that harmonizing the restrictions established on Harju and Ida-Viru County with the remaining 13 counties will be for the new government to decide.

"It was a government scientific council recommendation for the government to consider if restrictions should not be unified to decrease travel between counties," Kiik told Vikerraadio on Friday morning.

The possibility of deciding to do so will be left to the new Reform-Center government as the number of new infections and hospitalizations seems to have stabilized, Kiik added. "It is not reasonable that the outgoing government will make radical changes, even more so as the highest period of spread is passing," the social minister said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Thursday that the government is working on additional restrictions in 13 counties and that financial compensation discussions are ongoing.

"The government also discussed additional restrictions today, additional measures in 13 counties as concerns restaurants and spas. The compensation measure still needs calculations," Ratas said during the government press conference on Wednesday.

Restaurants' activities are currently restricted in Harju and Ida-Viru counties with opening hours limited to between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Spas are closed in the two counties.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

