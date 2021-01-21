Government preparing for nationwide restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A closed restaurant in Tallinn.
A closed restaurant in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center Party) said on Thursday that the government is working on additional restrictions in 13 counties and that financial compensation discussions are ongoing.

"The government also discussed additional restrictions today, additional measures in 13 counties as concerns restaurants and spas. The compensation measure still needs calculations," Ratas said during the government press conference on Wednesday.

"Therefore, the incoming government can take over next week I think. I believe the current government will request this work continue on the agency level. Our focus has been on all 13 counties," he added.

Restaurants' activities are restricted in Harju and Ida-Viru counties with opening hours limited to between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Spas are closed in the two counties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

AK: Recent care home fatal blaze prompts Rescue Board fire safety checks

13:50

Government preparing for nationwide restrictions

13:13

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge to be completed by August

12:51

Gallery: Flo Kasearu's exhibition to reopen Tallinn Art Hall

12:25

Reinsalu skeptical about participation in China's 17+1 initiative

12:09

Estonia's leaders congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on inauguration

11:54

Tänak looking to start WRC season with victory at Monte Carlo

11:28

Autopsy of Tallinn Zoo's asiatic lion uncovers COVID-19

11:10

Kaja Kallas: We are not the Center Party's mother or defender

11:02

Ministry official: Doctor's vaccine offer to fellow Rotarians unacceptable

10:41

Health Board: 669 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, five deaths

10:22

Reform MP: A divided Isamaa cannot be included in crisis government

09:56

Coalition negotiations: All family models should receive equal protection

09:28

Statistics: Construction prices started rising at end of 2020

09:01

Reform leader: We would divide ministry posts equally with Center

08:32

Ratings: Constant increase in Eesti 200's support stops

08:06

Kristjan Prikk likely new Estonian ambassador to the US

20.01

Supervisors of Song and Dance Festival can apply for subsidies from March

20.01

Ministry updates list of at-risk groups to be vaccinated first

20.01

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: