Government preparing for nationwide restrictions

Outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center Party) said on Thursday that the government is working on additional restrictions in 13 counties and that financial compensation discussions are ongoing.

"The government also discussed additional restrictions today, additional measures in 13 counties as concerns restaurants and spas. The compensation measure still needs calculations," Ratas said during the government press conference on Wednesday.

"Therefore, the incoming government can take over next week I think. I believe the current government will request this work continue on the agency level. Our focus has been on all 13 counties," he added.

Restaurants' activities are restricted in Harju and Ida-Viru counties with opening hours limited to between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Spas are closed in the two counties.

