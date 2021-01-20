Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls below 1 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A coronavirus social distancing sign in Tartu.
A coronavirus social distancing sign in Tartu. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
News

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate - known as R - has fallen below 1, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said (Center) after a meeting with the government's scientific advisory council on Tuesday. The rate is currently between 0.9 and 0.95.

The infection rate falling below 1 means, that while the virus is still spreading, the infection rate is currently not rising.

"The further this indicator falls, the fewer restrictions we will need for everyday life in the future," Ratas said. However, despite the fall in the infection rate, he also said that are still concerns about the country's health care system.

"It is worrying that the disease is growing significantly in Pärnu County and the virus is still widespread in Harju County and Ida-Viru County," Ratas said.

He called for people to continue to follow the rules.

"The more carefully we follow the rules, the more children can go to school and we can continue our daily lives with as few restrictions as possible. We need to work together until the vaccination is available to people not in risk groups," Ratas said.

He said over the holiday period the virus had spread across Estonia but the restrictions put in place after had helped reduce the spread. "Both our current data and the results of research confirm that our behavior and the restrictions that guide it have an impact on the spread of the infection," he said.

The outgoing prime minister said, despite supply issues with the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a second dose of the vaccination is guaranteed.

"This week, we will continue to vaccinate in nursing homes and start vaccinating healthcare professionals with the second dose of the vaccine. The expansion of vaccine target groups will be delayed by about a week," he explained.

R number and growth rate

The reproduction number (R) is the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person.

An R number of 1 means that on average every person who is infected will infect 1 other person, meaning the total number of infections is stable. If R is 2, on average, each infected person infects 2 more people. If R is 0.5 then on average for each 2 infected people, there will be only 1 new infection.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is growing, if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking. The higher R is above 1, the more people 1 infected person infects and so the faster the epidemic grows.

R can change over time. For example, it falls when there is a reduction in the number of contacts between people, which reduces transmission. R increases when the numbers of contacts between people rise, leading to a rise in viral transmission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: