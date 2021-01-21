Health Board: 669 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, five deaths

669 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. five deaths were also recorded since Wednesday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 293 positive cases diagnosed in Harju County with another 117 diagnosed in Ida-Viru County. 62 new cases were opened in Tartu County, 49 were discovered in Pärnu County. 28 cases went to Valga County.

Võru County saw their coronavirus case number increase by 20 cases in the past 24 hours, 15 cases were found in Rapla County and 14 cases were diagnosed in Järva County. 13 cases each went to Viljandi and Jõgeva counties, with ten discovered in Lääne-Viru County.

Nine cases were diagnosed in Põlva County, six in Lääne County. The island counties of Saare and Hiiu saw four and one case added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

15 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 561.64, the Health Board says.

In total, 21,985 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

401 people receiving treatment in hospital, 45 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 401 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 45 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,260 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 669 returning positive and 4,591 negative – a positive rate of 12.7 percent. There have been 726,969 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 39,212 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

28,743 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 8,020 (27.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 20,723 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were five deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 354 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

