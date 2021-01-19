Half of Isamaa's Riigikogu group diagnosed with COVID-19

Two more members of the Isamaa Party have tested positive for the coronavirus, in addition to the four diagnosed on Monday. Another three advisers have also fallen ill, according to party spokesperson Karl-Sander Kase.

ERR News wrote on Monday that four members of the Isamaa Party's Riigikogu faction tested positive for the novel coronavirus, leading to the Riigikogu to move to remote working for the week. ERR was told the outbreak affects Isamaa, the Social Democrats (SDE) and EKRE but not the Reform or Center parties, who are currently in negotiations to form a new government.

Karl-Sander Kase noted on Tuesday that six Isamaa MPs tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder confirmed on Monday that his test, carried out on Sunday, had returned a negative result but said he had not been in contact with those that tested positive in recent days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!