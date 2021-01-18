Four members of Isamaa test positive for coronavirus

Four members of the Isamaa Party's Riigikogu faction have tested positive for coronavirus and it is thought more members may be diagnosed in the coming days.

Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR on Monday: "It is now known that four of our faction members have tested positive, additionally some officials have tested positive."

Several members are expected to receive their results today, so more positive cases could be recorded.

He said his own coronavirus test, carried out on Sunday, had returned a negative result but said he had not been in contact with those that tested positive in recent days.

The party is now waiting for the Health Board's advice about how to proceed and who exactly should self-isolate. Seeder said a decision should be made on how the work of the Riigikogu will now be carried out.

ERR was told the outbreak affects Isamaa, the Social Democrats (SDE) and EKRE but not the Reform or Center parties.

SDE chairman Indrek Saar told ERR there no people known to be infected in their faction. "Nobody has said that they have symptoms and it is not known that our members had close contacts with members of Isamaa at the end of last week," Saar said.

Riigikogu moves to remote working

The Board of the Riigikogu decided sessions this week will be held remotely.

Members can participate in sittings remotely from the session hall of the Riigikogu, from their cabinet office or from home.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!