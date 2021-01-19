Health Board: 600 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

600 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. 11 deaths were also recorded since Monday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 318 positive cases diagnosed in Harju County and another 82 discovered in Ida-Viru County. Tartu and Pärnu counties saw 44 and 43 cases each added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

25 cases were diagnosed in Võru County, 21 new cases went to Lääne-Viru County. 16 cases were discovered in Rapla County, nine in Valga County. Eight cases each were diagnosed in Viljandi and Järva counties, six each went to Saare and Lääne counties. Another four cases were diagnosed in Põlva County and three were found in Jõgeva County. Hiiu County was the only one of 15 in Estonia to be unaffected by COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Seven cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 601.82, the Health Board says.

There were 11 deaths since Monday morning. A total of 344 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

In total, 19,315 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

421 people receiving treatment in hospital, 44 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 421 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 44 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,254 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 600 returning positive and 4,654 negative – a positive rate of 12.9 percent. There have been 716,769 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 37,941 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

27,416 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 7,475 (27.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 19,941 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 11 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 344 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 601.82 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!