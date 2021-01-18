COVID-19 vaccine has not caused serious side effects in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center.
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

No serious side effects were reported in relation to the Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine in Estonia last week, the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) has said. So far, 18,275 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eighty-seven people have reported experiencing symptoms since vaccinations started on December 27 and 41 of those were last week. There were no serious side effects recorded last week.

Symptoms including getting a temperature and sweating, fluctuations in blood pressure, tremors, increased appetite and dizziness. In one case, a person sought medical treatment.

Facial sensitivity disorders such as numbness of the skin, lips or tongue were reported six times but symptoms improved within a few days without treatment.
Changes in taste were recorded in two cases.

Other symptoms include swelling, redness, injection pain and numbness were reported at the site of the injection. 

People also reported experiencing headaches, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, fever, chills, feeling hot, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, lower back tenderness, tenderness and heaviness in the chest.

All those who reported symptoms recovered in a few days or were improving at the time of reporting.

The vaccination of elderly residents at care homes started last week in Estonia and two cases were sent to the agency as those vaccinated felt unwell after the vaccine was administered. In one case, the patient developed a fever and was hospitalized.

The agency is also aware of two deaths of vaccinated elderly people, who were aged 85 years and 91 years. There were no side effects after the vaccination and doctors believe there was no link in these cases. 

On January 11, ERR's Estonian portal reported that no serious side effects had been experienced between December 27-January 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Six new shipwrecks found on Estonian seabed in 2020

18:19

Court to decide on former opera chief sexual harassment case in February

17:58

State to pay doctoral students average wage

17:31

President to open Baltic Geopolitics programme at Cambridge University

17:03

COVID-19 vaccine has not caused serious side effects in Estonia

16:32

Paper: Repeated delays reported on Saaremaa air service with new operator

16:04

Ratas: Center did not initiate legalization of same-sex marriage

15:29

Toomas Sildam: When compelled cohabitation becomes a practical marriage

14:57

PERH suspects its medical waste carrier handles waste incorrectly

14:45

Martin Helme: Political will needed for budgetary cuts

14:31

Imre Sooäär: It is time for a social contract on partnership

14:04

Three state high schools to be built in Tallinn by fall of 2023

13:37

Snowfall has opened ski trails around Estonia

13:11

Tomingas comes in 23rd in first career mass start

12:46

Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue on Monday

12:15

Four members of Isamaa test positive for coronavirus

11:44

Experts: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for elderly

10:55

Health Board: 265 new cases of coronavirus, eight deaths

10:13

Reform MP: Disputes expected over education during coalition negotiations

09:35

Health Board: Hospitals prepared for unexpected increase in COVID patients

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: