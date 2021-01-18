COVID-19 vaccine has not caused serious side effects in Estonia

No serious side effects were reported in relation to the Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine in Estonia last week, the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) has said. So far, 18,275 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eighty-seven people have reported experiencing symptoms since vaccinations started on December 27 and 41 of those were last week. There were no serious side effects recorded last week.

Symptoms including getting a temperature and sweating, fluctuations in blood pressure, tremors, increased appetite and dizziness. In one case, a person sought medical treatment.

Facial sensitivity disorders such as numbness of the skin, lips or tongue were reported six times but symptoms improved within a few days without treatment.

Changes in taste were recorded in two cases.

Other symptoms include swelling, redness, injection pain and numbness were reported at the site of the injection.

People also reported experiencing headaches, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, fever, chills, feeling hot, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, lower back tenderness, tenderness and heaviness in the chest.

All those who reported symptoms recovered in a few days or were improving at the time of reporting.

The vaccination of elderly residents at care homes started last week in Estonia and two cases were sent to the agency as those vaccinated felt unwell after the vaccine was administered. In one case, the patient developed a fever and was hospitalized.

The agency is also aware of two deaths of vaccinated elderly people, who were aged 85 years and 91 years. There were no side effects after the vaccination and doctors believe there was no link in these cases.

On January 11, ERR's Estonian portal reported that no serious side effects had been experienced between December 27-January 11.

