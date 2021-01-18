Several COVID-19 restrictions eased in Harju, Ida-Viru counties from Monday

Restrictions on restaurants, cafes, hobby education and museums put in place in December to limit the spread of coronavirus in Harju and Ida-Viru counties will be relaxed from today (January 18).

ERR News republishes the government's decisions below:

Restaurants and cafes

From January 18, the prohibition to reside at the sales or service area of a catering establishment for on-site spending of time will be relieved.

The premises of restaurants, cafes and other catering establishments may be open to customers for on-site recreation between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..

The limit of up to 25 percent of the maximum capacity must be taken into account, meaning that customers must be spread out on the premises, and the 2+2 rule must be adhered to when moving around on the premises; this rule is not applicable to families.

No restrictions will be established on the time for take-away sales.

Hobby education and training

Hobby activities and hobby education, refresher training and continuing education, youth work, sporting and training will be allowed indoors as individual activities.

Outdoors, all the listed activities continue to be permitted for groups of up to ten people.

Museums

At museums and exhibition facilities, it is allowed to move around while following the 2+2 rule, and the capacity of the premises must remain below 50 percent of the maximum.

Outdoors, the size of the visitor group may still be up to 10 people.

Additional restrictions will be eased on January 25 and February 1. Read more here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!