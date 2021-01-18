Several COVID-19 restrictions eased in Harju, Ida-Viru counties from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A sign saying
A sign saying "We are open" on a restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town in May 2020. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Restrictions on restaurants, cafes, hobby education and museums put in place in December to limit the spread of coronavirus in Harju and Ida-Viru counties will be relaxed from today (January 18).

ERR News republishes the government's decisions below:

Restaurants and cafes

From January 18, the prohibition to reside at the sales or service area of a catering establishment for on-site spending of time will be relieved.

The premises of restaurants, cafes and other catering establishments may be open to customers for on-site recreation between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..

The limit of up to 25 percent of the maximum capacity must be taken into account, meaning that customers must be spread out on the premises, and the 2+2 rule must be adhered to when moving around on the premises; this rule is not applicable to families.

No restrictions will be established on the time for take-away sales.

Hobby education and training

Hobby activities and hobby education, refresher training and continuing education, youth work, sporting and training will be allowed indoors as individual activities.

Outdoors, all the listed activities continue to be permitted for groups of up to ten people.

Museums

At museums and exhibition facilities, it is allowed to move around while following the 2+2 rule, and the capacity of the premises must remain below 50 percent of the maximum.

Outdoors, the size of the visitor group may still be up to 10 people.

Additional restrictions will be eased on January 25 and February 1. Read more here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:55

Health Board: 265 new cases of coronavirus, eight deaths

10:13

Reform MP: Disputes expected over education during coalition negotiations

09:35

Health Board: Hospitals prepared for unexpected increase in COVID patients

08:50

Estonia's population increased in 2020 but births continued to fall

08:23

Several COVID-19 restrictions eased in Harju, Ida-Viru counties from Monday

17.01

Baltic foreign ministers call for 'immediate release' of Alexei Navalny

17.01

'Samost ja Sildam': EKRE looking at long stay in the opposition

17.01

'Olukorrast riigis' considers Center biggest winner of government crisis

17.01

Rain Raud: Five reasons why the lesser evil is the best possible choice

17.01

Indrek Kiisler: Registered Partnership Act provisions could wait

17.01

Ecuador authorities seize 1,300 kg of cocaine destined for Estonia

17.01

Männiku boarding house fire mix of unfortunate circumstances

17.01

Day brings 390 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

17.01

State looking for mining compromise with locals

17.01

Helme: Reform and Center coasting on groundwork we laid

16.01

Gallery: Public grabs last chance to see Joala monument before its removal

16.01

Speed skater matches own, domestic record in Netherlands

16.01

Nearly 300 solar power plants of various sizes set up in 2020

16.01

Government-ordered poll: Two-thirds of populace would get COVID-19 vaccine

16.01

Foreign Minister: Reform, Center talks started before Ratas' resignation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: