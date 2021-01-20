COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Narva River, and the Estonian-Russian border.
Narva River, and the Estonian-Russian border.
A 24-hour coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center has been opened at the Estonian-Russian border checkpoint for arrivals from Russia.

The center opened at the end of last week and arrivals can take a test at the border.

From January 15, arrivals to Estonia need to present a negative test performed 72 before arrivals or be tested at the border. This can be followed by a second test of day six or seven which reduces a 10 day self-isolation period to seven if both are negative. Estonia does not accept coronavirus tests performed in Russia.  

Üllar Kustala, the head of the Narva border checkpoint, said approximately 1,000 people cross the border in Narva every day.

Irina Rakova, a doctor at Confido Medical Center, said: "On the first working day, we took about 20 samples. I think people will be happy to get tested."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

