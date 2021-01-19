Riigikogu switches to remote sittings due to coronavirus outbreak

The Riigikogu is switching to working remotely from Tuesday, after several MPs tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sittings of the Riigikogu are to be held remotely at least until Thursday, January 21. MPs can attend remote sittings from the Riigikogu session hall and offices, as well as from their homes.

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas said on Monday morning that up to four members and three officials of the Riigikogu have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Six Isamaa MPs have returned positive on a coronavirus test so far, or half the party's contingent.

--

