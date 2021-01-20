Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius said on Tuesday ( January 19) that the morbidity per 100,000 inhabitants in Pärnu County in the last two weeks has risen above the Estonian average.

The infection curve that has turned upward after Christmas and New Year's Eve puts a heavy strain on the medical system and if the number of infections continues to rise, additional restrictions may await Pärnu County.

"Despite the rapid increase in infection rate in Pärnu County, people tend to forget about coronavirus rules or treat compliance with them lightly. For example, there have been cases where a Pärnu restaurant or other public establishment is full to the brim with visitors, it is impossible to keep a distance and the staff are not wearing masks," he said.

Kosenkranius urged city residents and visitors to the city to abide by the coronavirus rules -keeping a distance of at least two meters with fellow citizens, even outdoors, wearing a mask in public places and washing or disinfecting their hands regularly, it is critical to follow these measures indoors and in places with more people.

"Caution is quick to dissipate when people around you behave as if the danger no longer exists. The fact that people are tired of and fed up with restrictions likely also plays a role in the dismissive attitude," Kosenkranius said.

"We must jointly adhere to these requirements so that the infection curve in Pärnu County can turn downward, so that no additional regional restrictions are imposed and local entrepreneurs and establishments can continue their activities and that the health of our people is protected," he said.

