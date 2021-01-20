Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Romek Kosenkranius
Romek Kosenkranius Source: Madis Sinivee
News

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius said on Tuesday ( January 19) that the morbidity per 100,000 inhabitants in Pärnu County in the last two weeks has risen above the Estonian average.

The infection curve that has turned upward after Christmas and New Year's Eve puts a heavy strain on the medical system and if the number of infections continues to rise, additional restrictions may await Pärnu County.

"Despite the rapid increase in infection rate in Pärnu County, people tend to forget about coronavirus rules or treat compliance with them lightly. For example, there have been cases where a Pärnu restaurant or other public establishment is full to the brim with visitors, it is impossible to keep a distance and the staff are not wearing masks," he said.

Kosenkranius urged city residents and visitors to the city to abide by the coronavirus rules -keeping a distance of at least two meters with fellow citizens, even outdoors, wearing a mask in public places and washing or disinfecting their hands regularly, it is critical to follow these measures indoors and in places with more people.

"Caution is quick to dissipate when people around you behave as if the danger no longer exists. The fact that people are tired of and fed up with restrictions likely also plays a role in the dismissive attitude," Kosenkranius said.

"We must jointly adhere to these requirements so that the infection curve in Pärnu County can turn downward, so that no additional regional restrictions are imposed and local entrepreneurs and establishments can continue their activities and that the health of our people is protected," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: