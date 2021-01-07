Survey: Social minister Tanel Kiik most trusted politician in Estonia

Estonian residents trust Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) most of any politician, followed by MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE) and President Kersti Kaljulaid, a survey conducted by pollster Kantar Emor shows.

According to the politician trust survey, Kiik is trusted by 49 percent of all Estonian residents with 61 percent of Estonians saying they trust the social minister. Kiik's trust is highest among those aged 65 and up.

Kantar Emor leading expert Aivar Voog said: "Kiik as social minister is a politician who has gotten extensive media coverage. Despite his young age, his balanced and calming style fits well into the current crisis situation and has reached the top of the politician trust survey."

Of government politicians, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) follows his party colleague with 40 percent, Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) is next with 38 percent trust. Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is fourth among politicians in government with 36 percent, followed by Minister of Education and Research Jaak Aab (Center) with 27 percent. Controversial EKRE leader and Minister of Finance Martin Helme has gained the trust of 20 percent of respondents.

Among non-Estonians, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) holds 54 percent of the peoples' trust. His trust among the total respondent base has also grown from 31 percent to 44 percent. Among non-Estonians, Kõlvart is followed by MEP Yana Toom (Center) with 45 percent and Ratas with 34 percent.

Over half of those surveyed do not trust former Minister of the Interior and current MP Mart Helme (EKRE), with 64 percent saying they distrust Helme. His son Martin Helme comes next with 60 percent followed by EKRE MEP Jaak Madison at 54 percent. They are mostly trusted by EKRE's voters, Kantar Emor commented. Fourth on the distrust list is former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves (48 percent), who has been vocal in expressing his criticisim of EKRE and the coalition in general.

The current president of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, is trusted by 48 percent of the population. She received her highest indicator among those aged 35 and below - 59 percent.

The dataset shown shows the entire population's trust in green, Estonians' trust in orange and non-Estonians' trust in turquoise. The population's distrust is shown in grey.

The data is based on Kantar Emor's nationwide poll taken in June, September and December of 2019, along with May and December of 2020. Each round of polls questions at least 1,100 people aged 15-84.

The survey asks people to judge who they trust and do not trust among politicians from a presented list. The list of politicians consisted of party leaders, popular candidates from recent elections, president of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

