Daily: Ministry Secretary-General got preferential COVID-19 vaccine ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Marika Priske.
Marika Priske. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A leading social affairs ministry civil servant and board member at a major Tallinn hospital got an off-schedule coronavirus vaccine dose earlier this month, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports, sparking claims of abuse of office.

Marika Priske, who is social affairs ministry Secretary-General and board member at the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) in Tallinn told EPL(link in Estonian) that while she had received the vaccine, this came as a result of an unclaimed residual dose which would otherwise have gone to waste.

Priske denied any misuse of her post, adding that she had not personally requested the vaccine.

The inoculation Priske received was a sixth dose from a single vial, EPL reports. Pfizer/BioNTech-made vaccinations that have been arriving in Estonia since Christmastime have been reported as suitable for six doses, while the official manufacturers' dose-per-vial number is five.

PERH board chair: Hospital offering vaccines to board members and other personnel

Agris Peedu, PERH board chair, told EPL that a decision had been made at the hospital to offer operational and board staff the option to get coronavirus vaccinations where possible, in addition to front-line healthcare staff, who are priority in the vaccine program.

Peedu said this decision, made in conjunction with PERH's chief physician and the hospital's infection control department, still stood.

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) told EPL that hospitals can vaccinate board members if they are often on-site at the facility or in an at-risk group; EPL says that Priske approached Kiik about the topic after the daily had contacted her.

EPL also reports that Rakvere Hospital has similarly offered vaccines to its board members.

Recent controversy saw another hospital board chair fired, after a leaked email showed he had been hawking "spare" COVID-19 vaccines to fellow Rotary International members.

Estonia's coronavirus vaccine procurement is centralized around the European Commission's process, with delays in arrival already having been reported.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

ERR News broadcast: Greening of Ida-Viru County costing Center support

15:08

First AstraZeneca vaccine shipment set to arrive in Estonia next week

14:50

Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles

14:35

Tasty Tartu to take place throughout February

14:04

Estonian embassy in UK diplomatic relations centenary with online brochure

13:33

Siim Kallas steps down as Second Vice-President of Riigikogu

13:05

Prime minister: Wood-burning at Narva power stations needs to stop

12:47

Minister: Smaller projects more reasonable for highway development

12:24

Most popular baby names in 2020: Robin and Sofia

11:58

Kallas: We will be good cooperation partner with Latvia

11:33

Center not in rush to support Kaljulaid for second term

11:06

No additional restrictions planned for South Estonia

11:04

Health Board: 690 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

10:39

Third of hospitalized patients aged over 70 are care home residents

10:13

Daily: Ministry Secretary-General got preferential COVID-19 vaccine

09:44

Raieste in starting line-up for Baskonia's EuroLeague loss

09:21

Kallas: Ratas, Reps in Riigikogu could hamper cabinet decision-making

08:59

Center Party support among Russian-speakers falls to record low

08:26

Ratings: Reform and EKRE gain support after change of government

27.01

Kiik: Government not about to opt for mass lifting of restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: