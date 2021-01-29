Health Board: 691 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A drive-in coronavirus testing station in Saare County. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
691 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Three deaths were also recorded since Thursday morning.

Three new deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 96-year old woman, a 90-year old woman and an 84-year old woman.

According to data from the population registry, there were 266 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 205 of which were in Tallinn. 154 cases were found in Ida-Viru County and 58 were cases were diagnosed in Tartu County. Pärnu and Võru counties saw 47 and 45 cases added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

23 cases were found in Järva County and 22 positive tests were given in Lääne-Viru County. 12 people in Viljandi County tested positive for COVID-19, 11 cases went to Saare County. Nine cases each were found in Jõgeva, Rapla, Põlva and Lääne counties with 3 cases going to Valga County and two to Hiiu County.

There was no information in the population registry for 12 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 547.34, the Health Board says.

In total, 26,412 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 7,607 of them having already received their second dose.

The Health Board is monitoring more than 30,500 people.

409 people receiving treatment in hospital, 43 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 409 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 43 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,098 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 691 returning positive and 5,407 negative – a positive rate of 11.1 percent. There have been 766,328 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 43,343 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

32,968 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 9,755 (29.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 23,213 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were three deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 409 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

