Elron train procurement deadline extended due to emergency situation

The procurement deadline for the Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron for the purchase of six electric trains has been extended until September due to the emergency situation.

Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron announced a procurement in January for the purchase of six dual system electric trains with the option of an additional ten trains in the future.

Two companies submitted their bid within the deadline set out, Elron communications chief Mariis Adamberg said.

Elron will now determine whether the applicants are eligible after which qualified tenderers are expected to submit a tender. Tenders were supposed to be submitted by June 1 but due to the emergency situation the deadline was extended until September.

Handover of the trains is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The new trains will have more seats, and the plan is to take advantage of the option to move seats in oder to more flexibly react to travelers' expectations, Elron CEO Merike Saks said in January.

"Regarding technical criteria, it's essential to note that the trains to be procured will be dual-system electric trains that can travel in both the old contact line area as well as on new electrified sections of rail. The maximum length of the trains will be 85 meters — this is dictated first and foremost by the maintenance equipment at our depot," Saks explained.

