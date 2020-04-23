Elron's need for state support to be determined after emergency situation

State-owned passenger train operator Elron's ticket revenue and passenger numbers have dropped 80 percent during the emergency situation. The company's need for additional support from the state will become clear after the end of the emergency situation.

"The need for support is dependant on when ticket revenues recover and it is currently too soon to make a prognosis," Mariis Adamberg, marketing and communication chief at Elron, told ERR on Wednesday. Elron will decide on additional financial requirements after the end of the emergency situation.

According to Adamberg, the company has had to adjust train schedules due to a decrease in the number of passengers.

"We have made a temporary schedule taking into account that passengers who use train services have enough space on the train and the possibility to keep their distance from other passengers. If possible, we will add longer trains," Adamberg said.

"We will keep monitoring the national situation as well as the number of passengers on trains. When the situation stabilizes, we are ready to extend our schedules again," she added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!