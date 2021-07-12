Elron to establish bicycle tickets from 26 July

Elron. Source: ERR
Starting July 26, passengers on Elron trains must purchase a ticket for their bicycles. The ticket prices depend on the travel distance and are half of the full ticket price with a minimum of €1.

Elron announced the change on its homepage, explaining that the existing free bicycle travel system has led to a situation where bicycles block the aisles and impede on passenger movement.

"The large number of bicycles on trains is a growing problem with aisles oftentimes completely obstructed. This has led to a situation where the bicycles stop people from moving on the train, not allowing them to go to the toilet and also impeding the movement of the ticket seller," Elron wrote in its announcement.

The rail operator added that bicycles often lead to trains being late as it takes a while for people to get on, especially in Tallinn where stops are more common. "In addition to the aforementioned, it is also dangerous because at a sudden stop, a person with a bicycle has nowhere to hang on to in the trains C-area. All this scares away other customers who choose to travel by car instead."

Elron notes that the company has taken space for bicycles into account in its train purchases for the future, but new trains will arrive in 2025 and the capacity of existing trains is limited, which is why the company has had to opt for bicycle tickets.

The tickets are seasonal and must be purchased from April until the end of October on all trains. Pricing depends on the travel distance and is 50 percent of the full ticket with a minimum rate of €1. The ticket must be purchased on the train.

Elron does not allow for pre-purchases as the company cannot ensure there is always room for a bike.

If the traveler has free travel right provided by the local municipality government (the green card system, for example), it does not extend to bicycles and a separate ticket must be bought. Children who have not reached the age of seven in the current year, disabled persons up to age 16, persons with severe disabilities and their accompanied and people aged 65+ do not have to purchase the extra ticket.

The bicycle ticket is not valid for bicycles that can be packed up and for vehicles with less than 25 cm tire diameter, such as miniscooters.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

