Elron, Skoda sign €56 million contract for electric passenger trains

Czech manufacturers Skoda Vagonka and Skoda Transportation have signed a contract for the supply of six two-system electrical units for Estonian state-owned passenger train operator Eesti Liinirongid (Elron) for €56.2 million.

The units are to be delivered in the second half of 2024 and they will start operation in late 2024. The contract includes a five-year package of maintenance components and materials.

The contract comes with an option for another ten pieces.

The units for the Estonian carrier are designed to operate on electrified lines with a track gauge of 1,520 mm and are adapted to the demanding climatic environment in Estonia, Skoda said.

The units are designed as two-system for 3 kV and 25 kV 50Hz power supply systems in a three-car design. The vehicles must be able to withstand climatic conditions in the temperature range of -40 to +35 degrees Celsius.

The train capacity is designed for more than 270 seated passengers, including seats for wheelchair passengers, prams and bicycles. The sets will have space for four prams, two wheelchairs and 15 bicycles. Out of the total number of seats, 48 ​​seats are set aside for the first class, which is separated into a separate section.

Part of the seats are removable, where ski holders can be installed in their place in winter. There are also areas for catering. The passenger seats have 230 V and USB sockets. The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with a modern information system, WIFI, passenger counting system, ETCS security device.

In the past 15 years, Skoda Transportation Group has supplied its customers with around 150 electric trains for suburban, regional and interregional transport. Skoda Transportation develops and manufactures all key train components, including traction electrical equipment, bogies and vehicle control systems.

