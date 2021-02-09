Elron, Skoda sign €56 million contract for electric passenger trains ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
news

Czech manufacturers Skoda Vagonka and Skoda Transportation have signed a contract for the supply of six two-system electrical units for Estonian state-owned passenger train operator Eesti Liinirongid (Elron) for €56.2 million.

The units are to be delivered in the second half of 2024 and they will start operation in late 2024. The contract includes a five-year package of maintenance components and materials.

The contract comes with an option for another ten pieces.

The units for the Estonian carrier are designed to operate on electrified lines with a track gauge of 1,520 mm and are adapted to the demanding climatic environment in Estonia, Skoda said. 

The units are designed as two-system for 3 kV and 25 kV 50Hz power supply systems in a three-car design. The vehicles must be able to withstand climatic conditions in the temperature range of -40 to +35 degrees Celsius.

The train capacity is designed for more than 270 seated passengers, including seats for wheelchair passengers, prams and bicycles. The sets will have space for four prams, two wheelchairs and 15 bicycles. Out of the total number of seats, 48 ​​seats are set aside for the first class, which is separated into a separate section. 

Part of the seats are removable, where ski holders can be installed in their place in winter. There are also areas for catering. The passenger seats have 230 V and USB sockets. The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with a modern information system, WIFI, passenger counting system, ETCS security device.

In the past 15 years, Skoda Transportation Group has supplied its customers with around 150 electric trains for suburban, regional and interregional transport. Skoda Transportation develops and manufactures all key train components, including traction electrical equipment, bogies and vehicle control systems.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Income tax declarations can be submitted from February 15

15:42

ID verification firm Veriff appoints Amish Mody CFO

15:14

AK: All elderly in care homes to be coronavirus-vaccinated by end of month

15:06

Kallas wants Ardo Hansson for economic adviser

14:38

Ivo Nikkolo demands €70,000 rent from Baltika

14:01

Merko signs contract for €100 million Liivalaia Quarter

13:33

Elron, Skoda sign €56 million contract for electric passenger trains

13:06

Doctors explain low weekend vaccination figures with shortage of doses

12:32

Prosecution reclassifies Reps proceedings as criminal

12:29

Kontaveit through to Australian Open round two

12:06

Irja Lutsar: Vaccinating medical personnel reduces hospitals' workloads

11:30

Center challenges part of administrative court decision

11:03

National Opera did not receive wage compensation support

10:59

Kanepi through to Australian Open round two Updated

10:49

Health Board: 542 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:36

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens Updated

09:50

Coronavirus round-up: February 1-7

09:34

Foreign tourists spent €1 billion less in Estonia in 2020

09:02

Cold snap brings nighttime temperatures as low as -25C

08:28

Number of COVID-19 patients in hospital will not fall any time soon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: