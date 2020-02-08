ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elron fined close to €6,000 for 2019 delays and cancellations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Elroni Tartu - Valga train.
Elroni Tartu - Valga train. Source: Aili Vahtla/ ERR
News

Rail operator Elron has been fined close to €6,000 for delays and cancellations in 2019, Baltic News Service reports.

The penalty, which totals exactly €5,670, is due to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Eesti Liinirongid, branded for operations as Elron, must either cough up the sum or appeal it.

The fines conver three cancelled journeys and slightly over 60 delayed ones through the year, BNS reports.

Each delayed minute costs a little over €3-€6 depending on the length of the overall wait, as per a 2017 contract signed by Elron and the economic affairs ministry which also stipulates the latter can fine the former in the case of delays and cancellations.

The precise penalty period ran from December 2018 to November 2019, with the largest single fine amounting to over €1,000 or almost a fifth of the total, according to BNS. One month, April 2018, was completely delay/cancellation-free.

The worst offender in terms of routes was the high-densitt Tallinn-Pääsküla route (within Tallinn city limits-ed) with a total of seven delays.

The Tallinn-Tartu, Tartu-Tallinn, Tallinn-Rapla and Tallinn-Viljandi routes saw six delays of a minimum of 15 minutes each, over the same time-frame.

The longest delay, of two hours 18 minutes, was on the Tallinn-Rakvere line in November, due to a reported technical fault which required the use of another locomotive. Another delay of over two hours was on the Viljandi-Tallinn route in August, again due to technical faults, BNS reports.

In total, there were jus tover 40 delays of up to half an hour, and about half that which laste more than 30 minutes.

Over the 12 months, there were a total of 1,896 minutes of delay and three missed journeys, according to BNS.

How the fining system works

Delays are penalized by the minute, as noted. A cancelled train journey which does not see a replacement bus service in operation costs €300 to the carrier.

Fines kick in when a train is more than 15 minutes late, to a maximum of €100 if the delay is no more than half an hour.

In November of last year, a Tallinn-Tartu train was delayed 29 minutes due to a technical issue. As no fines are imposed for the first 15 minutes of delay, Elron was fined €93.38. In contrast, an October Tallinn-Viljandi train was delayed by exactly an hour, leading to a fine of €200.

Techinical issues related to the three cancellations included problems with automatic doors, and leaking radiators, it is reported.

Elron can appeal the decision in court, according to BNS.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elronministry of economic affairs and communicationsrail travel in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:11

Elron fined close to €6,000 for 2019 delays and cancellations

14:48

Archbishop Viilma: Sauna gives me inspiration for sermons

14:02

Center Party ousted from Valga municipality

12:29

Five Estonian fencing stars competing in Barcelona this weekend

11:24

Isamaa wants Estonian language higher education boost at expense of English

10:26

Estonia beats Austria in Fed Cup, through to next stage

09:28

Mart Raudsaar: Linnamäe asked me to make Postimees best paper in Estonia

07.02

EDF chief talks Baltic defense plans at the Pentagon

07.02

Finance minister: President's pension bill rejection a political act

07.02

Isamaa leader: Pension bill won't change much despite president's rejection

07.02

Riigikogu committee chair: We knew pharmacy reform might cost state damages

07.02

President did not proclaim pension reform law Updated

07.02

Saaremaa fatal drink driving suspect arrested after hospital discharge

07.02

Audit office rules impermissible gambling tax funds for LGBT+ groups

07.02

Kiik on Linnamäe warning: Entrepreneurs are free to turn to court

07.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

07.02

Authorities launching investigation into Russian fishing trawler sinking

07.02

President Kaljulaid will be abroad next week

07.02

Number of renewable energy producers in Estonia grew over 3 times last year

07.02

Ministry: Universities should consider immigration policy ahead of finances

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: