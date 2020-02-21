Rail Baltic and Elering ink coordination deal

Rail Baltic Estonia, the Estonian arm of the high-speed rail link planned through all three Baltic States, has signed a cooperation agreement with electricity grid distributor Elering which will allow the proposed line to coexist with Elering infrastructure.

The agreement, signed Friday, set out terms and conditions for reconstructing intersections of the proposed line in conjunction with Elering's high-voltage power cables and gas transmission pipelines.

Rail Baltic's route will cross paths with various overhead power lines and underground gas pipelines.

To ensure continued safety and supply as Rail Baltic is built, five intersection points with over head, 330-Kilovolt overhead cables are to be devise, along with 26 intersection points with 110 kilovolt-rated overhead cables, and six gas pipelines, according to BNS.

The actual work is Rail Baltic Estonia's responsibility, while technical design oversight and execution is Elering's, according to BNS.

Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ acting board member Marko Kivila said key was that rail construction will not disrupt networks, and will not go over schedule.

Rail Baltic's part of the task will be finiehd by year-end 2022 and cost €10 million, Kivila said. The first work is likely to start in March, and will be divided into four or five separate tenders in the case of overhead cable work, and two or three for the gas pipeline work, depednig on how the project progresses, according to BNS.

Elering CEO Taavi Veskimägi said Elering was happy to be contributing to thee Rail Baltic large-scale project, including the climate change targets which the project aims at, in being an electric passenger rail service.

