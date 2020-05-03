ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mart Helme: Rail Baltic project halted thanks to EKRE ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE).
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Rail Baltic project is not moving forward, and it is largely due to the efforts of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), party chairman, Minister of the Interior Mart Helme said on the Tre Radio talk show "Räägime asjast."

Helme said that both supporters and critics of EKRE have recently pointed to the party having failed to make good on its election promises, such as halting the Rail Baltic project.

"In reality, Rail Baltic is not moving forward. Yes, there is land acquisition and some people are sitting around being paid big salaries. But the project is not moving. And that is largely because we have stopped it," Mart Helme said.

EKRE deputy chairman, Minister of Finance Martin Helme added that even though some things have already been built using Rail Baltic project funding, there is no sign of the railroad itself yet.

"Rail Baltic is producing things that will benefit our economy one way or another. Where have Rail Baltic funds been spent so far? Overpasses and a tram line in Tallinn. If the rest of Rail Baltic never happens, a tram going to the airport – I think it will be a good thing to have. It has been constructed using Rail Baltic funding. There is no Rail Baltic railroad, construction has not been launched. While it's good to say that Rail Baltic money has been used for something, if we go into detail and see where it has been spent… We try to promote building things that benefit us and are not helping to build the railroad," Martin Helme said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekrerail balticmart helmemartin helmeräägime asjasttre radio
No comments yet.
