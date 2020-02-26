ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tõnu Grünberg.
Tõnu Grünberg. Source: Raul Mee
News

Making sure the construction of Rail Baltic stays on schedule is the top priority of Rail Baltic Estonia's new chairman Tõnu Grünberg, who will take up the position on March 1.

Grünberg, is an expert in telecommunications and has been the technology director and board member of the mobile communications company Telia Estonia, the technology director for the Euria region of the TeliaSonera Group and has managed the Telia Group subsidiary Ucell in Uzbekistan. 

Prior to joining the Rail Baltic Estonia team, Grünberg was a senior consultant at Dubai Management Consulting Company, Sense Strategy.

"My first priority is to make sure the construction activities stay on schedule and thereby ensure funding for the post-project periods. And to ensure the smooth running of the organization," said Grünberg.

Andre Kyysvek, Chairman of the Board of Rail Baltic Estonia, said Grünberg's task is to accelerate the project, achieve greater integration in management and ultimately establish a high-quality and environmentally friendly rail link from Estonia to Europe.

Grünberg holds a master's degree from Chalmers University of Technology and has studied at the Swedish Institute of Management and London Business School.

Rail Baltic Estonia represents the interests of the Estonian state in the joint venture of the Baltic States, RB Rail AS, by implementing the development and construction of high-speed railway on the territory of Estonia. Rail Baltic Estonia employs 23 people.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

rail baltictõnu grünberg
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

10:43

Paper: University of Tartu refused to publish article on Huawei

10:29

Expert: Tallinn won't go into quarantine mode if Coronavirus detected

10:29

Tallinn's mayor met with Australian ambassador in Estonia

10:10

Kristina Kallas: Ida-Viru County awaiting government alternatives to Põxit

09:58

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

09:39

Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

09:18

EKRE deputy chair: Pharmacy reform all in the mail, closures likely

09:04

Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: