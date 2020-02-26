New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

Making sure the construction of Rail Baltic stays on schedule is the top priority of Rail Baltic Estonia's new chairman Tõnu Grünberg, who will take up the position on March 1.

Grünberg, is an expert in telecommunications and has been the technology director and board member of the mobile communications company Telia Estonia, the technology director for the Euria region of the TeliaSonera Group and has managed the Telia Group subsidiary Ucell in Uzbekistan.

Prior to joining the Rail Baltic Estonia team, Grünberg was a senior consultant at Dubai Management Consulting Company, Sense Strategy.

"My first priority is to make sure the construction activities stay on schedule and thereby ensure funding for the post-project periods. And to ensure the smooth running of the organization," said Grünberg.

Andre Kyysvek, Chairman of the Board of Rail Baltic Estonia, said Grünberg's task is to accelerate the project, achieve greater integration in management and ultimately establish a high-quality and environmentally friendly rail link from Estonia to Europe.

Grünberg holds a master's degree from Chalmers University of Technology and has studied at the Swedish Institute of Management and London Business School.

Rail Baltic Estonia represents the interests of the Estonian state in the joint venture of the Baltic States, RB Rail AS, by implementing the development and construction of high-speed railway on the territory of Estonia. Rail Baltic Estonia employs 23 people.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!