ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State rail company plans full electrification by 2028 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Erik Laidvee, head of state railtrack company Eesti Raudtee.
Erik Laidvee, head of state railtrack company Eesti Raudtee. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

State-owned rail track operator Eesti Raudtee has announced plans to electrify the entire rail network in Estonia, by 2028.

Estonia's rail network currently runs a combination of electric and diesel trains for both passengers and freight.

"We currently have an electrified section between Tallinn and Aegviidu. Further electrification is needed to reach Tartu and other regional stations," head of Eesti Raudtee Erik Laidvee, said, as reported on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera Monday evening.

Work should start in 2022 and the plan involves electrifying the Tallinn-Tartu stretch, which should be complete by 2024, Laidvee said.

Electrifying the entire 800-km network, including the close to 200 km on which Elron commuter trains to and from Tallinn, will be complete by 2028, Laidvee said.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's economic affairs committee Sven Sester (Isamaa) said that the bulk of the costs, not only of electrification, which is project to cost about €300 million, but also for ongoing renovation and upkeep work.

"It has to be taken into account that in addition to electrification, Eesti Raudtee has its annual renovation and renewal needs, which comes to an additional €400 million during the period" Sester noted.

Electrifying the entire rail network should make operating costs savings of about one third, and make CO2 emissions savings of about 10 percent of total emissions by road traffic, Eesti Raudtee says.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti raudteerail travel in estoniaestonian rail travelelectrification of rail
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:11

EKRE MP says party should file civil lawsuit against Mary Kross

16:42

Police swoop on youth online drug ring

16:16

Bank of Estonia analysis warns of negative impact of pension reforms

15:44

Tallinn city government to approve new alcohol restrictions

15:07

Luminor to begin offering debt capital markets services

14:32

Tallinn University professor: International law impossible without Russia

14:03

Tallink October passenger numbers up 1.9 percent on year

13:18

State to close loophole in maternity and redundancy tax benefits

12:50

Rescue board rolling out fire safety audit for apartment buildings

12:17

Bar association voices concern over searches of law offices

11:54

Tartu to establish crisis command headquarters in city center

11:25

Ex-justice chancellor skeptical of pharmacy reforms, supports competition

10:59

Wintry, slippery conditions to last all week

10:29

Social affairs ministry spokesperson interested in pharmacy chains proposal

09:52

Pharmacy reform deadlock continues

09:21

Tractable exercise comes to end in Estonia

08:54

State rail company plans full electrification by 2028

08:19

State rail company Elron posts €1.3 million Q3 losses

04.11

Võru mayor: We'll be better prepared for next storm

04.11

What the papers say: Third IT minister's the charm, Sildaru in school

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: