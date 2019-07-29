ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station.
Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

This June, the number of passengers carried on Estonian railways increased by 11.2 percent on year to 719,600.

In the first six months of 2019, altogether 4.1 million passengers were carried by rail in Estonia, 5.9 percent more than during the first half of the previous year, it appears from figures available from Statistics Estonia.

Passenger turnover in June declined 4 percent on year to 35.26 million passenger-kilometers.

Freight transport by rail, meanwhile, declined 27.3 percent on year to 1.6 million tons in June. Total freight transport for the first half of 2019 fell 19.2 percent to 11.7 million.

Freight turnover in June declined 31 percent on year to 172.5 million ton-kilometers.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniapassenger numbersrail transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

11:54

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

10:59

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

09:56

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

09:03

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

28.07

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

Opinion
16:44

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

15:46

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

14:51

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

13:43

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

Business
24.07

Air Baltic eyeing €500 million turnover in 2019

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:40

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

17:29

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

16:44

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

15:46

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

14:51

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

13:43

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

12:58

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

11:54

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

10:59

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

09:56

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

09:03

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

28.07

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

27.07

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: