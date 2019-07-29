June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

This June, the number of passengers carried on Estonian railways increased by 11.2 percent on year to 719,600.

In the first six months of 2019, altogether 4.1 million passengers were carried by rail in Estonia, 5.9 percent more than during the first half of the previous year, it appears from figures available from Statistics Estonia.

Passenger turnover in June declined 4 percent on year to 35.26 million passenger-kilometers.

Freight transport by rail, meanwhile, declined 27.3 percent on year to 1.6 million tons in June. Total freight transport for the first half of 2019 fell 19.2 percent to 11.7 million.

Freight turnover in June declined 31 percent on year to 172.5 million ton-kilometers.

-

