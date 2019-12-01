October rail freight carriage down 17.7 percent on year

According to Statistics Estonia, freight carriage on Estonian railroads in October dropped by 17.7 percent on year to approximately 1.7 million tons.

Compared with September 2019, freight carriage increased by 0.7 percent.

In the first ten months of 2019, altogether 18 million tons of freight was carried on Estonian railroads, 22.3 percent less than in the same period last year.

October freight transport turnover declined 13.7 percent on year to 160.1 million ton-kilometers.

Passenger carriage, meanwhile, increased 6.9 percent on year to 740,800.

The October passenger turnover of rail transport in October fell 7.6 percent on year to 34.3 million passenger-kilometers.

