ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

October rail freight carriage down 17.7 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Railroad tracks. Photo is illustrative.
Railroad tracks. Photo is illustrative. Source: Peeter Anijalg
News

According to Statistics Estonia, freight carriage on Estonian railroads in October dropped by 17.7 percent on year to approximately 1.7 million tons.

Compared with September 2019, freight carriage increased by 0.7 percent.

In the first ten months of 2019, altogether 18 million tons of freight was carried on Estonian railroads, 22.3 percent less than in the same period last year.

October freight transport turnover declined 13.7 percent on year to 160.1 million ton-kilometers.

Passenger carriage, meanwhile, increased 6.9 percent on year to 740,800.

The October passenger turnover of rail transport in October fell 7.6 percent on year to 34.3 million passenger-kilometers.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniarail freight
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:39

Winter tires mandatory beginning Dec. 1

13:17

Baltic leaders: EU budget must help reach climate neutrality

11:23

October rail freight carriage down 17.7 percent on year

09:01

Galleries: University of Tartu marks 100 years of Estonian-language school

30.11

Estonia to support rebuilding in Albania following deadly earthquake

30.11

Ceremony held at Tapa to honor French troops killed in Mali

30.11

Estonian Railways to invest €11 million in safer railroad crossings

30.11

MEP Andrus Ansip: All tax stability in Estonia has been lost

30.11

Estonian delegation attends Baltic Assembly in Riga

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter economic growth driven by exporting branches

30.11

Coop Pank shares are overvalued, says economist

30.11

University of Tartu to confer doctoral degrees to 138 on centennial

30.11

Tallinn mayor stands by stricter city bars closing time bill

29.11

What the papers say: EKRE's new candidate, climate strikes, and chickens

29.11

Isamaa Tallinn group wants all-Estonian schools within six years

29.11

Rimi recalls all salad products over Listeria fears

29.11

Sputnik has to leave Tallinn office space due to sanctions

29.11

Head of Estonian Lutheran church meets Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

29.11

Gallery: Reidi tee opens in Tallinn

29.11

No room in city budget for Vaba Lava Narva

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: