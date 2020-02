December rail freight transport down 29.7 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, freight carriage on Estonian railroads dropped by 29.7 percent on year to to approximately 1.6 million tons in December 2019.

Compared with November figures, freight transport decreased by 3.9 percent.

The freight turnover of rail transport declined 2.9 percent on year to 181.3 million ton-kilometers in December.

Passenger carriage on Estonian railroads, meanwhile, increased 14 percent on year to 723,600 passengers.

The passenger turnover of rail transport increased 11.2 percent on year to 32.4 million passenger-kilometers in December.

Altogether 21.3 million tons of freight were transported via rail in Estonia in 2019, marking an on-year decrease of 23.3 percent.

