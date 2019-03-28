ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Elron train waiting to depart Narva for Tallinn.
Elron train waiting to depart Narva for Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Connected to the upcoming warmer season as well as track and renovation works along Estonia's railway lines, timetables will change on 31 March. The biggest changes are expected for the Tallinn-Narva section, where train departure times will change by up to an hour.

"Due to a change in the Tallinn-Moscow train schedule, our trains can't run at the same times anymore," passenger train operator Elron's sales manager, Ronnie Kongo, said in a press release.

The changes include the morning train on the Tallinn-Narva route making it to Rakvere, Jõhvi and Narva an hour ahead of the current schedule, which according to Elron is something plenty of passengers would prefer anyway.

"We've tried to work with Eesti Raudtee to make sure that the changes are as minimal as possible, and that passengers' wishes are taken into account as well wherever possible," Mr Kongo added. "We're hoping for our passengers' understanding where track works are concerned."

The company also announced that network operator Eesti Raudtee will continue with its renovation and renewal works along the Tallinn-Paldiski and Tapa-Narva sections.

"We're completely overhauling the Keila and Klooga stations, where we're replacing sleepers, tracks and points," Mr Kongo said. "Work on the Tapa-Kadrina section continues, and in autumn we'll start working on the Tabivere-Kärkna section as well."

Unfortunately, timetable changes are inevitable, and part of the connections will be operated by means of replacement buses. For updated schedules, keep checking back with Elron.ee.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

elrontrains


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

26.03

Twelve former interior ministers denounce EKRE public disturbance warning

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

Business
22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

12:10

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Kallas prime minister role offer not sincere, says Centre

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

27.03

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: