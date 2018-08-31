Tallinn-Tartu train journey time back under two hours

Train journey times between Tallinn and the second city in Estonia, Tartu, are soon to be back down to less than two hours. The Elron-operated service between the two towns had experienced delays following a fire at the Tartu main signal box earlier in the year.

"We are very happy that we will be able to resume services between Tallinn and Tartu in an under two-hour journey time starting from 1 September" Elron has announced.

"Many thanks to Estonian Railways, who restored the work of the Tartu Control Centre in time for the beginning of the new school year."

A fire at the main control centre at Tartu train station in mid-May caused damage to the automated system which took several months to get back online and at a cost of several million euros, it is reported. This caused ongoing delays to train services in and around Tartu and pushed the express train service run by Elron, with their distinctive orange colour scheme, above the two-hour mark. Many people commute between the two cities, and the new school year, which always starts on 1 September in Estonia regardless of the day of the week, would probably increase demand on the service.