Track repairs to interrupt Pääsküla-Keila train line this month

Travellers on Elron's railway network west of Tallinn will have to change from trains to buses between Pääsküla and Keila this weekend. The interruption is caused by scheduled maintenance and repair work that will continue well into August, with replacement buses scheduled later on in the month as well.

The temporary changes affect all travellers moving on the lines to Paldiski, Riisipere, Kloogaranna, and Keila. While so far the changes were limited to using a single platform only at some stops, there will now be complete interruptions of the track section between Pääsküla on the Tallinn city limits, and Keila west of the capital.

On 4 and 5 August the section is interrupted. Starting 6 August, trains will be replaced by buses between 10.30 and 21.00 on work days as well. Operator Elron points out that the replacement buses don't have the capacity to transport bikes. Passengers are asked to travel without bicycles for the time being.

The stops of the replacement buses are marked with signs in Elron's usual orange. They are also listed and marked on Elron's website as well as wherever the company provides information on its network and timetables.

Trains moving east of Tallinn may also be delayed by a few minutes here and there due to the ongoing work, Elron said.