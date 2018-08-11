Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

Ukrainian state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is planning to extend its new Kiev-Riga route to Tallinn. Its service between the Ukrainian and Latvian capitals is set to open on 28 September.

Ukrainian Railways is planning to open a Kiev-Riga route on 28 September this year, and already talking about extending it to Tallinn in the future, head of the company's long-distance routes department Oleksandr Krasnoshtan said according to Interfax.

According to Krasnoshtan, the Estonian side is very interested in extending the service as well.

"Yes, talks are ongoing. The Estonians are actually a bit offended that we initially planned, but in the end did not extend the route to them. They are very interested," Krasnoshtan said on social media.

According to Krasnoshtan, he has also spoken to the CEO of state-owned Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee). "I believe that we will soon reach Tallinn with our train service," he added.

He also said that at present, a bus ride from Riga to Tallinn takes less time than a train ride, but that this will be dealt with soon.

Ukrzaliznytsia's service to Latvia will be a weekly train between the two capitals, with a total travel time of some 19 hours. A one-way ticket will cost €59 according to current information. The train will also stop in the Belarusian capital of Minsk as well as in Vilnius.