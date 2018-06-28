news

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
RB Rail COO Kaspars Rokens.
RB Rail COO Kaspars Rokens. Source: Joakim Klementi/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
Business

Kaspars Rokens, COO and member of the management board at RB Rail AS, the joint Estonian-Latvian-Lithuanian venture established for implementing the Rail Baltica railway project, said that Rail Baltica cannot be built without using a foreign workforce, daily Postimees reports.

"I am fully convinced that we will not be able to realize this project without using a foreign workforce," Rokens told the paper. "This especially as there will be other infrastructure projects built at the same time as the railway infrastructure."

According to the COO, there is currently no certain knowledge regarding how it willbe organised. "This will be a great challenge for the government — to organise both immigration procedures as well as the accommodation of workers," he added.

At the same time, Rokens said that it is likely that local companies wil fulfil tenders related to Rail Baltica to a great extent.

"In large-scale European projects which are won by international companies, the local component can even go beyond 60%," he said. "There are equal opportunities for entrepreneurs of Europe and the Baltic states, and a large part of the money will remain in the Baltic countries."

When it comes to procurements, Rokens explained that not only price but also other aspects would factor in when determining the winner. "European procurement law states that the price makes up 30-40% of the assessment given to the offer," he said. "Therefore, the impact of reuse can turn out to be a very important indicator alongside the price when making a final decision. But we are of course ruling out the possibility that one bidder is given an advantage in front of another.

"We are not ruling out procurements with one bidder, but we are ruling out that procurements could be formed after one single bidder," he noted. "We wish to see at least three bidders, then we can be sure that at least one of them will qualify. Otherwise, market participants may say that this is not equal treatment."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

rail balticarb railforeign workforce


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.06

Over 1,000 help fight Vikipalu wildfire over 12 days

27.06

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

27.06

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

27.06

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

BUSINESS
27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm Updated

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Ando Kiviberg.

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

Former Viljandi Mayor Ando Kiviberg has left Pro Patria/Isamaa. Kiviberg was mayor of Viljandi from 2013 to 2017, when he was among the more outspoken critics of the way Estonia's parties handle local politics. He is reportedly joining the Estonia 200 movement.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:29

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

13:34

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

12:31

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

11:27

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

10:22

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

09:45

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

09:02

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

08:43

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm Updated

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week

27.06

Over 1,000 help fight Vikipalu wildfire over 12 days

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

27.06

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

27.06

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: