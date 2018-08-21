New RB Rail supervisory board approved

RB Rail AS shareholders Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, SIA Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and UAB Rail Baltica Statyba have approved the new lineup of the joint company's supervisory board.

Lithuanian shareholder UAB Rail Baltica Statyba decided to recall one of its representatives, Arenijus Jackus, from the supervisory board and replace him with Romas Švedas.

As a result of the change, the entire supervisory board had to be recalled and reappointed.

The supervisory board of RB Rail AS consists of six members, who are appointed for a term of three years. Each of the three shareholders, i.e. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, appoints two candidates to the board, who must be approved in turn by a general shareholder meeting.

RB Rail AS is a joint enterprise established by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as the central coordinator for the implementation of the Rail Baltica railway project, a high-speed railway that is to run from Tallinn all the way to the Lithuanian-Polish border.

